Japan, Guatemala Agree to Upgrade Bilateral Relations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo have agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.

At a meeting held in Tokyo on Tuesday, the two leaders also decided to strengthen cooperation through expanded investment by Japanese companies and assistance to Guatemalan migrants deported from the United States.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Asian and Latin American countries.

"Cooperation among like-minded countries, including Guatemala, is more important than ever, as the international community is facing a turning point in history," Ishiba said. Arevalo expressed his wish to further develop the cooperative bilateral relationship.

They also agreed to work together to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region and deal with the East Asian situation. Guatemala has diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]