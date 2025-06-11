U.S. Intel Chief Speaks Out against Nuclear Weapons

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 10 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday called for the abolition of nuclear weapons, noting the devastation suffered by the atomic-bombed Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

"It's up to us...(to) demand an end to this madness" amid rising tensions between nuclear powers, Gabbard said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

It is extremely unusual for a sitting cabinet member of the United States, a nuclear superpower which has justified its atomic bombings on Japan in the closing days of World War II, to publicly express opposition to nuclear weapons.

The call followed Gabbard's recent visit to Hiroshima, according to the U.S. intelligence chief.

The video, about three and a half minutes long, showed images of the devastated cityscape of Hiroshima and the suffering of victims in the aftermath of the atomic bombing of the western Japan city by the U.S. military in 1945. Gabbard noted that the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki suffered the same fate.

