Japanese MLB Stars to Be Featured on Manhole Covers

Newsfrom Japan

New York, June 11 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Major League Baseball has announced that special manhole covers featuring Japanese players currently active in the professional league will be installed in their hometowns, starting Monday.

Each manhole cover will have an illustration of a Japanese player and be located at in a place associated with his roots in baseball, according to the announcement on Tuesday.

On Monday, the first three will be installed in the players’ respective birthplaces in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

The cover featuring Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani will be placed in the city of Oshu, and that with an illustration of his teammate, Roki Sasaki, in the city of Rikuzentakata. The cover bearing an image of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi will appear in the prefectural capital of Morioka.

