More "Moritomo Documents" Disclosed to Widow of MOF Official

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ministry of Finance disclosed Wednesday another set of documents related to the dubious sale of state-owned land to Moritomo Gakuen to the widow of MOF official Toshio Akagi, who killed himself after being ordered to tamper with official records on the sale.

The newly disclosed 8,800-page documents, kept by the ministry's Kinki Local Finance Bureau, where Akagi was working, contain his handwritten notes as well as emails and other internal records associated with his job.

They are the second set of "Moritomo documents" voluntarily submitted to prosecutors and disclosed to the widow, Masako Akagi, by the ministry after a bunch of some 2,200 pages made available to her in April.

In response to an Osaka High Court ruling revoking the ministry's decision not to release the documents, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato in March promised their full disclosure.

The papers that were handed to the widow side in April unveiled the process of the land plot in question being sold to the Osaka-based private school operator at a substantial discount as the construction site for an elementary school.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]