Nintendo Switch 2 Global Sales Top 3.5 M. Units in 4 Days

Kyoto, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. sold over 3.5 million units of the Switch 2 video game console worldwide in the four days after its release on Thursday, the Japanese company said Wednesday.

This was the highest global sales for any Nintendo game console within the first four days, the company said.

As much as about 2.2 million people participated in Japan alone in the first preorder lottery for the Switch 2, held on Nintendo’s official shopping website in April.

The game maker aims to sell 15 million units of the Switch 2 globally in the first year of its release. The console sells in Japan at a suggested retail price of 49,980 yen.

