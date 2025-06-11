Japanese Language Requirement to Be Eased for Foreign Drivers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government at an expert panel meeting on Wednesday proposed easing the Japanese language proficiency requirement for non-Japanese drivers working in the country, aiming to address the serious labor shortages in the bus and taxi industry.

The panel met at the Justice Ministry to discuss the country's foreign worker programs.

Japan accepts foreign bus and taxi drivers under the Type 1 category of its residency status system for foreign nationals with certain skill levels. With Type 1 status, they are allowed to work in Japan for up to five years.

Bus and taxi drivers are required to have higher Japanese language proficiency than in other occupations, as they need to offer customer services and handle emergency situations.

The Japanese government decided to ease the language requirement after the number of successful applicants for a Type 1 residency evaluation test to become bus or taxi drivers in Japan stood at zero as of the end of April this year.

