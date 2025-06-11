Japan Enacts Law to Turn Science Council into Special Entity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, or Japan’s parliament, on Wednesday passed into law a bill to convert the Science Council of Japan from a state organization into a special public corporation.

The new law for the council, which represents the country’s scientific community, will come into effect in October 2026.

In a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper Diet chamber, the bill was approved by a majority vote with support from the ruling bloc and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), an opposition party, following its passage last month at the House of Representatives, the lower chamber.

The SCJ had called for revising the bill due to concerns about its independence.

Meanwhile, an amendment proposed by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan was voted down Tuesday at the Cabinet Committee of the Upper House.

