Ishiba Reluctant to Cut Consumption Tax

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba showed reluctance to lower the consumption tax, during a parliamentary debate with leaders of opposition parties Wednesday.

"I can't agree" to opposition demands for cutting the consumption tax, Ishiba said.

Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, asked Ishiba for support for his party's proposal for tentatively cutting the consumption tax rate for food to zero.

But Ishiba pointed out that consumption tax revenues serve as a financial source of social security. "I don't think we should take the important consumption tax that lightly."

He also took a cautious stance on lowering the gasoline tax, saying that those who propose it "need to present alternative financial resources."

