Japan Pump Price Drops to 2-Year Low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan fell to a two-year low of 172.2 yen per liter as of Monday due to lower crude oil prices and government subsidies, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said that the average price at the pump was down 2.1 yen from a week before.

All 47 prefectures saw declines in gasoline prices for the third consecutive week. Aichi logged the lowest average, at 165.1 yen, followed by Saitama, at 165.2 yen. The highest average was 182.9 yen in Nagasaki, while the biggest price drop was 3.8 yen in Kagawa.

The government provided refiners with a subsidy of 9.4 yen per liter in the week ending Wednesday to help lower gasoline prices, which will be raised to an upper limit of 10 yen, effective Thursday.

