Japan FTC Warns NPB over Fuji TV Press Pass Denial

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Fair Trade Commission warned the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, or NPB, on Wednesday over its confiscation of press passes from Fuji Television Network Inc.

The antitrust watchdog said that such moves could violate the antimonopoly law, urging the NPB to prevent any recurrence.

Fuji TV broadcast a digest of the Major League Baseball World Series, in which Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani appeared, during the same time slot as a game of the Japan Series professional baseball championships that was aired live by a rival broadcaster. The Japan Series ran from October to November last year.

The NPB confiscated Fuji TV’s press passes for the Japan Series, saying that the broadcaster’s actions seriously damaged its relationship of trust with the baseball governing body.

According to the FTC, Fuji TV’s coverage activities, including for the Japan Series hosted by the NPB, were restricted from Oct. 26 to Nov. 10 last year due to the confiscation.

