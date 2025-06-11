Marelli Files for Chapter 11

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese auto parts maker Marelli Holdings Co. said Wednesday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.

Marelli, formerly Calsonic Kansei Corp., will aim for a turnaround under court supervision, after it failed to reach an agreement with creditors.

The latest move may have an impact on the restructuring of Nissan Motor Co., a struggling Japanese automaker that sources some parts from Marelli. "If the survival of Marelli is endangered, Nissan's production will be affected," a person familiar with the matter said.

Creditors, including Mizuho Bank and foreign investment funds, discussed options including an acquisition of Marelli by an Indian auto parts supplier, but they failed to reach an agreement, people familiar with the matter said.

Marelli said around 80 pct of its creditors have signed agreements to support its Chapter 11 reconstruction and that it will be able to receive a bridge loan of 1.1 billion dollars from creditors. There will be no problem with its business activities during the bankruptcy procedures, Marelli said.

