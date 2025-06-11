Nankai Trough Quake Predicted to Cause 1,466 T. Yen in Damage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake and tsunami predicted to occur in the Nankai Trough off the Pacific coast of Japan in the near future could cause economic damage of up to 1,466 trillion yen in total, the Japan Society of Civil Engineers said Wednesday.

The association said that the damage would be spread over the course of 22 years, or the hypothetical timeframe for Japan to complete its reconstruction efforts following the expected disaster.

In March, the Japanese government said that the estimated damage from the possible Nankai Trough disaster to assets, which include buildings and factories, would come to 225 trillion yen.

The association said that the disaster could cost the country a further 1,241 trillion yen in damage caused by long-term stagnation in economic activities due to damaged manufacturing facilities, roads and ports, on top of the 225-trillion-yen asset damage.

In 2018, the association estimated that property damage from the disaster would come to 170 trillion yen, based on a government estimate. At the time, it also said that economic damage in the 20 years until the country fully bounces back from the disaster would come to 1,240 trillion yen.

