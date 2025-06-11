Japan Opposition Submit Bill to Scrap Extra Gasoline Tax

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Seven Japanese opposition parties Wednesday submitted a bill to abolish the provisional gasoline tax surcharge on July 1 to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

The seven, including the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), will urge the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling camp to accept the start of Lower House deliberations on the bill from Friday.

The other five are the Democratic Party for the People, the Japanese Communist Party, Sanseito, the Conservative Party of Japan and the Social Democratic Party.

The seven parties together hold 228 seats in the chamber, close to a majority of at least 233 seats.

However, many observers think it will be difficult to enact the bill as the ruling parties hold a majority in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

