Japan Opposition DPFP Scraps Plan to Field Ex-Lawmaker Yamao

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese opposition Democratic Party for the People has scrapped its plan to field former lawmaker Shiori Yamao in this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet.

The decision was made at a plenary meeting of its lawmakers Wednesday.

Yamao, 50, is under fire on social media over her alleged extramarital affair in the past. This is seen as a factor behind the recent decline in public support for the DPFP.

The party announced its plan to put up Yamao as an Upper House candidate May 14. She held a press conference on her candidacy just Tuesday.

"We've judged that we wouldn't be able to gain understanding or confidence from voters or party members and supporters across the country" if the party endorses her as an official candidate, DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki told reporters Wednesday.

