71 Firms Apply for Additional Stockpiled Rice Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s agriculture ministry said Wednesday that it has received applications from 71 companies to purchase government-stockpiled rice to be additionally released under no-bid contracts, after it started accepting offers the same day.

The figure was unveiled by agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

The latest round of applications for discretionary contracts will cover a total of some 120,000 tons of stockpiled rice produced in 2021--consisting 100,000 tons to be additionally released and 20,000 tons that has remained unsold since the ministry started accepting applications from small and midsize supermarkets in late May.

For the latest round, major retailer Aeon Co. applied to buy 5,000 tons of stockpiled rice, planning to sell it mainly at discount stores. Major convenience store chain operator Seven-Eleven Japan Co. is seeking to conclude a 50-ton contract.

Once the limit for 2021 rice is reached, the ministry is expected to newly release stockpiled rice cropped in 2020 for the first time, planning to additionally release 100,000 tons of rice.

