Japan Emperor Meets with Finnish, Guatemalan Presidents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito met separately with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The two presidents are visiting Japan for the World Exposition in the western city of Osaka.

Emperor Naruhito and Stubb talked about a visit by the Finnish leader and his wife, Suzanne Innes-Stubb, on Monday, during their ongoing Japan tour, to areas in the Noto region in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa, including the town of Nakanoto. The Finnish first lady temporarily worked as an English teacher in Nakanoto in the past.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor thanked for the couple's visit to Ishikawa, which was hit hard by a powerful earthquake in January 2024, and said that "Noto is a region that still retains Japan's traditional charm" while noting that people there "have had a hard time due to the earthquake." Stubb agreed with the view.

Meanwhile, Arevalo said he wants to further enhance Guatemala's ties with Japan, as this year marks the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries' diplomatic relations. In response, Emperor Naruhito said, "I am happy that the bilateral ties are becoming stronger."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]