Fuji TV Pres. Confident of Parent's Board Candidates

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Fuji Television Network Inc. President Kenji Shimizu has expressed confidence that parent Fuji Media Holdings Inc.'s slate of candidates for its board of directors will lead group governance reform.

"We have created a proposal for a new management team that has no influence at all from (former group boss Hisashi) Hieda," Shimizu said in an interview Wednesday. "It is a surprise that some believe his sway remains."

He was discussing the candidates Fuji Media hopes to get approval for in its shareholders meeting on June 25. The Fuji Media group, which came under fire for its handling of a scandal, is in a battle with a major shareholder for support for their respective board candidates.

Fuji Media has proposed 11 director candidates, of whom Shimizu is the only member currently on the board. The other 14 current directors, including Hieda, will step down.

Meanwhile, the major shareholder, U.S. fund Dalton Investments, has proposed 12 candidates, including SBI Holdings Inc. Chairman and President Yoshitaka Kitao.

