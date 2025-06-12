Chinese Fighter Approaches MSDF Patrol Plane

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese fighter jet flew abnormally close to a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force aircraft that was on patrol above the Pacific Ocean, Japan's Defense Ministry has said.

The MSDF plane was surveilling Chinese aircraft carriers in the Pacific when the fighter took off from one of the carriers, and the fighter followed and crossed in front of the MSDF plane, the ministry said Wednesday.

This is the third time that the ministry has disclosed a case involving a Chinese plane approaching a Japanese aircraft, and the first since 2014. There was no damage to the MSDF aircraft or personnel.

Tokyo expressed serious concerns about the possibility of an accidental clash through both diplomatic and defense channels, and urged Beijing to prevent a recurrence.

According to the ministry, the J-15 fighter based on the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong followed the MSDF P-3C patrol aircraft for about 40 minutes to around 11 a.m. on Saturday and for about 80 minutes to around 3 p.m. on Sunday over the high seas in the Pacific.

