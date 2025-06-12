Ishiba Briefs Other Party Leaders on Tariff Talks with U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, met with other party leaders on Thursday, briefing them on the ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States.

"I explained the state of the talks as much as I can disclose at this moment, as well as our negotiation policy, and received opinions from each party," Ishiba told reporters after the meeting.

The meeting, the first among party leaders since April 4, was held ahead of next week's Group of Seven summit in Canada and the June 22 end of the current ordinary session of the Diet.

On the sidelines of the G-7 summit, Ishiba is expected to hold bilateral talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. After returning home, he plans to hold another meeting with party leaders as early as June 19.

Thursday's meeting was attended by Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Tetsuo Saito of Komeito, the LDP's junior coalition partner, Seiji Maehara, co-head of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), Yuichiro Tamaki of the Democratic Party for the People, Tomoko Tamura of the Japanese Communist Party and Taro Yamamoto of Reiwa Shinsengumi.

