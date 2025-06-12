Hyogo Assembly Decides Not to Vote on Governor Pay Cut Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, June 12 (Jiji Press)--The Hyogo prefectural assembly Thursday decided not to vote in this month's session on a draft ordinance cutting the pay of Governor Motohiko Saito of the western Japan prefecture.

The assembly decided with majority support to have further deliberations on the matter in a later session, due to a lack of materials to judge whether the draft is appropriate.

Saito proposed the pay reduction over a leak of private information of a whistleblower who compiled a document containing harassment allegations against the governor.

Saito has said he will punish himself as the prefecture's executive head, but he has denied giving an order to leak the information.

The draft ordinance calls for expanding the governor's pay cut from the current 30 pct to 50 pct for three months from July.

