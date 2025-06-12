Jera Finalizes 20-Year Deals to Procure LNG from U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Jera Co., Japan’s largest power generation company, said Thursday that it has finalized 20-year deals to procure up to 5.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually from the United States.

The total value of the deals with four U.S. LNG developers is estimated to reach 50 billion to 60 billion dollars. Through the long-term partnerships, the company aims to procure LNG at stable prices.

The deals follow an agreement reached at a Japan-U.S. summit in February that Japan would increase its imports of U.S. LNG, and may be used as a bargaining chip by the Japanese government in its tariff negotiations with the United States.

In an online press conference on the day, Jera Senior Managing Executive Officer Ryosuke Tsugaru noted that the company’s decision to procure U.S. LNG was not influenced by requests from the Japanese or U.S. governments.

The new LNG procurement will account for around 15 pct of Jera’s annual handling volume of around 35 million tons, and will increase the proportion of U.S. LNG in its overall procurement to about 30 pct from around 10 pct.

