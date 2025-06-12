Japan Came 118th in WEF Gender Equality Rankings

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan came 118th among the 148 countries in the World Economic Forum’s global gender equality rankings in 2025, a WEF report showed Wednesday.

Japan was last among the Group of Seven major industrialized nations again, due to the delayed improvement in the field of politics.

The WEF’s gender equality index measured situations in the countries across the four areas of educational attainment, health and survival, economic participation and opportunity, and political empowerment.

Japan saw its overall gender parity score improve slightly to 66.6 pct from the previous year’s 66.3 pct.

However, the country dropped to 125th in the political empowerment rankings after coming in 113th, its highest ranking, last year. This reflected a decline in the percentage of female cabinet members, which fell to 10 pct from 25 pct in 2024.

