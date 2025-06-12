Princess Kako Attends Ceremony for 130 Years of Japan-Brazil Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Brasilia, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Kako, on an official visit to Brazil, attended a ceremony on Wednesday marking the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between her country and the South American country.

During the ceremony in Brasilia, Princess Kako, the second daughter of Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, said in her speech that despite the geographical distance between the two countries, she feels "the distance of hearts is very close." She noted that a samba carnival has been held in Japan.

The ceremony was hosted by the Brazilian National Congress. Wearing a traditional Japanese kimono, the princess delivered the speech in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower chamber of the congress.

She expressed gratitude to Brazil, home to the world's largest community of Japanese immigrants and their descendants, totaling about 2.7 million, for "warmly accepting immigrants from Japan."

"I envision a future in which (people from the two countries) will continue to interact and remain close to each other as a dear friend and amigo (the Portuguese word for friend)," she said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]