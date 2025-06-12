Japan Urges China to Stop Fighter Jet Close Approaches

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan has urged China to prevent a recurrence of the recent incident in which a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force aircraft, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Thursday.

"Since there was a possibility of (the incident) triggering an accidental clash, we expressed serious concern and strictly demanded that (China) prevent a recurrence," Nakatani said at a meeting of the National Security Committee of the House of Representatives.

He also emphasized that the Defense Ministry and the Self-Defense Forces will do everything possible to maintain vigilance and conduct surveillance operations.

At a press conference the same day, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said that Japan will maintain communication with China at various levels.

According to Hayashi, Japan's demand for prevention was made through diplomatic and defense channels, including a phone call from Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi to Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao.

