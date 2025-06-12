Japan to Move Up Auctions for Imported Rice

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will hold the first round of annual auctions earlier than usual for rice imported under a minimum market access agreement as part of efforts to stabilize rice prices, agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Thursday.

This year’s first auction for rice as staple food will take place on June 27 instead of September as usual, Koizumi told reporters, adding that delivery would be possible in September.

Japan imports up to 100,000 tons of rice as staple food under the minimum access agreement, which is sold through several batches of auctions.

The June auction is expected to cover 30,000 tons, with additional auctions scheduled monthly, ahead of the usual timeline.

