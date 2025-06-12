Japan News Media Assn Vows Accurate News for Elections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Newspaper Publishers and Editors Association on Thursday pledged to provide accurate information for elections in a bid to prevent false news reported on social media and other platforms from influencing election results unfairly.

“We will aggressively report news providing the public with accurate information,” the association, or Nihon Shinbun Kyokai, said in a statement on the internet and election coverage, which was prepared by member companies.

The statement says that social media platforms should take proactive measures against fake and false information on the internet, but it is difficult to say that they have done enough.

“We are deeply concerned” that elections, which are the foundation of democracy, are being affected by unverified information, a situation that could lead to the self-destruction of democracy, it says.

Meanwhile, the statement says there has been criticism that newspaper publishers and broadcasting firms have paid too much attention to the fairness of elections.

