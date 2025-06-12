Japan Puts Off Decision on Political Donations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling and opposition parties broadly agreed Thursday to put off a review of rules on political donations by corporations and other organizations to autumn or later.

Political reform chiefs from the parties concluded that it is difficult to enact legislation on the review before the current parliamentary session ends on June 22.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has submitted a bill to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, to strengthen the disclosure of information on political donations.

A separate bill sponsored by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), both opposition parties, seeks to ban such donations in principle.

Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner, and the opposition Democratic Party for the People have proposed to toughen rules on the donations.

