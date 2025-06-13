Japan to Create 10,000 Jobs thru Biz Relocations from Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Friday set a target of creating 10,000 jobs in areas other than Tokyo over the three years through fiscal 2027 by promoting relocations of business head office functions from the capital.

The target is included in a 10-year basic concept to implement Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's signature Regional Revitalization 2.0 policy, adopted by a government task force.

The government aims to ease the overconcentration of businesses in Tokyo to address escalating labor shortages in the countryside, ensure nationwide economic growth and realize a sustainable society.

The basic concept stipulates the promotion of relocations and enhancement of head office functions to create new flows of people from Tokyo and increase jobs in provincial areas.

The central government will ask local governments to use a tax incentive program to facilitate business relocations and will consider revising the program by analyzing how it is used.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]