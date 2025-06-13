Japan Consumers' Social Media Worries Swell to Record Level

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Consumers in Japan sought advice on social media-related problems in a record 86,396 cases in 2024, while the total number of consultation cases remained almost flat around 900,000, an annual government report showed Friday.

The number of cases in which the National Consumer Affairs Center provided consultation on troubles involving social media grew 3.4-fold from five years before, according to an annual government report adopted at the day's cabinet meeting.

From the previous year, such consultation cases increased 6.6 pct, reflecting the fact that a growing number of people in their 50s and older sought advice.

Specifically, consumers aged 50-59 received advice in 19,077 cases, the highest figure by age group, and those in their 60s in 16,244 cases, the second most.

The report also showed that consumers below 50 were more prone to side job-related problems. In a case, a person ended up paying a penalty of 630,000 yen after starting a side job introduced through a social media platform.

