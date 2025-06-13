Japanese Princess Kako Interacts with Students in Brazil

Newsfrom Japan

Brasilia, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako interacted with students of the University of Brasilia during a visit to the public school in the Brazilian capital Thursday.

The princess, now on an official visit to Brazil, intently listened to the students, including one who became interested in Japanese through popular Japanese manga series One Piece and another majoring in the language.

A male student told the princess that he developed an interest in Japanese music after studying the language and that he now coaches people on playing shamisen, a stringed traditional Japanese musical instrument, and taiko traditional drums of the Asian country.

In response, Princess Kako said, "You are engaging in various activities."

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, started the Brazilian tour last week to mark the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. She is slated to return home Tuesday.

