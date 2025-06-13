Japan's Ishiba Offers Condolences over Indian Plane Crash

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday sent a message of condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a devastating airplane crash in the South Asian country.

"I am in a deep sorrow by hearing the news of the loss of many precious lives" in the accident, Ishiba said in the message. "On behalf of the government of Japan and people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families," he added.

A Boeing 787 passenger jet operated by Air India crashed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Thursday, killing most onboard.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference Friday that no Japanese nationals have so far been reported to be involved in the crash.

In the wake of the accident, the Japanese transport ministry has instructed domestic carriers to inspect the fuselages and engines of their Boeing 787 aircraft without fail.

