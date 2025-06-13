Japan Rejects China's Claim over Fighter Jet Close Approaches

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani on Friday rejected the Chinese Foreign Ministry's claim that Japan's "reconnaissance" activities have led to recent incidents involving a Chinese fighter jet flying dangerously close to a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force aircraft.

"The Chinese side's remarks are unacceptable," Nakatani said at a press conference. "We have made our position clear to the Chinese side."

The incidents occurred on Saturday and Sunday, and Japan's Defense Ministry announced them on Wednesday night.

Nakatani said the announcement was made appropriately after necessary work, including hearing from SDF personnel and analyzing data.

