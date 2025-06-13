Japan Seen Immune to U.S. Auto Tariff Hike: Akazawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said Friday that the country may not be hit by a possible further hike in U.S. automobile tariffs.

If Tokyo strikes a deal with Washington in the ongoing bilateral tariff negotiations, "Japan would be exempted from (U.S. tariff) rules to be applied to many countries," the economic revitalization minister told reporters at Tokyo's Haneda Airport before leaving for the United States to have the sixth ministerial-level trade talks.

He made the comment after U.S. President Donald Trump said at the White House on Thursday that the 25 pct additional tariff he has slapped on automobile imports may go up in the not-too-distant future.

Akazawa, visiting the United States for the fourth consecutive week, hopes that his U.S. trip this time will pave the way for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Trump to ink a deal when they meet with each other on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies to be held in Canada for three days from Sunday.

Akazawa also said the U.S. government is expected to treat Japan separately from other countries when it comes to what Trump calls reciprocal tariffs, which will remain suspended until July 9.

