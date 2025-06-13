Japan to Prohibit Resale of Govt-Stockpiled Rice

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday decided to prohibit the resale of released government-stockpiled rice at high prices.

At a cabinet meeting, the government approved a revision of a cabinet ordinance under the law on emergency measures to stabilize the people's living conditions, which is designed to tackle soaring price rises and other extraordinary circumstances.

The revision, to be enforced June 23, is aimed at preventing stockpiled rice released at low prices under no-bid contracts from being resold at improperly high prices.

"We've made the necessary decision to take maximum measures against the risk of reselling and provide a setting for making stockpiled rice available to as many people as possible," agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi told a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

Those who violate the ban will be imprisoned for up to a year or fined up to 1 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]