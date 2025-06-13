U.S. Proxy Firm Backs SBI's Kitao as Fuji Media Director

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--U.S. proxy adviser Glass, Lewis & Co. recommended Friday that Fuji Media Holdings Inc. shareholders vote for five of the board candidates proposed by shareholder Dalton Investments, including SBI Holdings Inc. Chairman and President Yoshitaka Kitao.

Glass Lewis said that the five can provide expertise and enhance diversity of views in the board of Fuji Media, which will hold a regular meeting of shareholders June 25.

The advisory company backed nine of Fuji Media's board candidates including Kenji Shimizu, president of core unit Fuji Television Network Inc.

But it advised voting against the remaining two candidates including Takashi Sawada, former president of convenience store chain FamilyMart Co., whom it opposes on the ground that he sits on the boards of other companies.

Another U.S. proxy firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. said Tuesday that it supports Fuji Media's full slate of 11 board candidates and opposes Dalton's 12 candidates. It said that opposing the appointment of Shimizu would cause confusion in management.

