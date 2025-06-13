Japan Condemns Israeli Strikes on Iran

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday condemned Israeli strikes on nuclear and military facilities in Iran.

Tokyo is concerned that further instability in the Middle East will have significant negative effects on the supply of oil, as Japan relies on the region for over 90 pct of its crude oil imports.

Israel's move is expected to be a key topic at the summit of the Group of Seven major democracies in Canada from Sunday.

"It's extremely regrettable that military means were used amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Iranian nuclear issue," Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya told a press conference. "We strongly condemn this action to escalate the situation."

"Peace and stability in the Middle East region is extremely important for Japan," he added. "We strongly urge all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint and calm the situation."

