Japanese Emperor Naruhito Meets with Kosovo's Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito met with Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday.

During their 25-minute meeting, the Emperor asked the president about women's active participation in social and business activities. Saying he thinks this is important, he eagerly listened to her thoughts.

On water issues, which are the Emperor's lifework, Osmani said that securing water is important for peace.

The Emperor replied that he would be glad if Japan had something in which to cooperate with the European country.

Osmani is visiting Japan for the World Exposition in the western city of Osaka.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]