Trial of Ex-PM Abe's Assassin Set to begin on Oct. 28

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, June 13 (Jiji Press)--The first court hearing of the lay judge trial of Tetsuya Yamagami, who was indicted for the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022, will be held from 2 p.m. on Oct. 28, Nara District Court said Friday.

Yamagami, 44, has been charged with murdering Abe and violating the firearms and swords control law. He is expected to admit that he had an intention to kill Abe, according to informed sources.

According to the indictment and other sources, Yamagami shot Abe twice at close range with a homemade gun during the former prime minister's street speech in support of an election candidate in the western city of Nara on July 8, 2022. He is also alleged to have manufactured six guns without permission.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]