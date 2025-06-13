Ishiba, Trump Agree to Meet in Canada

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on Friday to meet in person on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit set to start on Monday in Canada.

The two leaders, speaking by phone, also agreed to accelerate Japan-U.S. negotiations on Trump's tariffs.

Ishiba and Trump also discussed Israel's attacks on Iran and agreed on the importance of peace and stability in the Middle East.

The phone call took place at the request of the Japanese side. Japanese officials think that the two leaders need to keep in close contact with each other on the tariff negotiations.

Tokyo has been demanding that Washington remove all tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on imports from Japan, including autos, steel and aluminum.

