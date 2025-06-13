Ishiba, Trump to Hold Phone Talks Shortly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump will talk on the phone on Friday night, according to Japanese government sources.

The Ishiba-Trump phone talks will be their first since May 29. The two leaders are expected to coordinate on the upcoming sixth ministerial session of their countries' tariff negotiations and the subsequent Group of Seven summit in Canada.

END

