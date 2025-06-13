Tokyo Stocks Fall amid Middle East Tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average briefly gave up more than 600 points on Friday, amid concerns about the deteriorating situation in the Middle East following Israel's attack on nuclear-related facilities in Iran.

The Nikkei average closed at 37,834.25, down 338.84 points, or 0.88 pct, from Thursday. The broader TOPIX index dropped 26.50 points, or 0.95 pct, to 2,756.47.

"Investors adopted stronger risk-averse attitudes amid the deteriorating Middle East situation," said an official at a major securities firm, adding that the stock market was also weighed down by the yen's further strengthening against the dollar.

Automakers and other export-oriented stocks came under selling after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested a possible increase in auto tariffs.

In Tokyo trading, the safe-haven Japanese currency temporarily rose past 143 per dollar. The U.S. currency later rallied on "demand for the dollar in an emergency situation," said a Japanese bank official.

