Japan's LDP to Include 20,000-Yen Benefits in Campaign Pledges

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday that his ruling party will include a plan to provide all citizens with 20,000 yen in benefits in its campaign promises for this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

The Liberal Democratic Party's plan calls for providing another 20,000 yen to adults in resident tax-exempt households and all children.

The LDP's plan comes as opposition parties are calling for lowering the consumption tax to cushion the impact of higher prices on consumers ahead of the Upper House election.

"We considered the consumption tax burden for food," Ishiba told reporters, indicating that the benefits are designed to offset the tax.

"We will not rely on deficit-covering government bonds" to finance the benefit program, which is expected to cost over 3 trillion yen, Ishiba said.

