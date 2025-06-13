Campaign Begins for Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--The official campaign period for the June 22 Tokyo metropolitan assembly election started on Friday, with candidates focusing on issues such as inflation relief and political reform following the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's funds scandal.

A total of 295 people in 42 districts filed candidacies for the 127 seats in the metropolitan assembly, surpassing the 271 candidates in the previous election in 2021 and setting a new record since the start of the country's previous Heisei era in 1989.

Political parties are placing as much emphasis on the Tokyo election as on a national poll, ahead of the triennial House of Councillors election, expected in July.

As of Thursday, there were 11,551,505 voters in the Japanese capital.

In the 2021 election, the LDP achieved a comeback as the largest force in the Tokyo assembly, although its share was limited to 33 seats, its second lowest figure ever. The LDP-Komeito pair failed to reach a majority in the assembly.

