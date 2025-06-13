Japan to Review Rice Statistics Drastically

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi suggested Friday that his ministry will drastically review its statistics regarding rice production in Japan.

There is continuing criticism that the results of statistics do not match reality, as rice prices remain high despite the agricultural ministry's claim that rice production in 2024 was not unusual.

"We're working on tasks on the premise that we must proceed with the review," Koizumi told reporters.

"If confidence in ministry data and statistics doesn't improve, trust won't be built in future policies," he added.

Since last summer, when retail stores faced extreme rice supply shortages, rice prices have soared. Still, the ministry has repeatedly claimed that the situation will calm down when a new rice crop becomes available.

