Japan Eyes Registration System for Rural Areas' Connected Population

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to create a registration system linking local governments with the so-called connected population, or nonresidents who steadily interact with regional areas, as part of efforts to revitalize rural communities.

The system, under which people will register their links to municipalities using a smartphone app, is aimed encouraging people living in urban areas to play active roles in rural communities amid the shrinking population.

Japan launched regional revitalization efforts in 2014 under then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to halt its population decline, as well as promote migration to rural areas in order to address the overconcentration of people in the Tokyo area.

But getting people to move has proven difficult, so some local governments have taken measures aimed at increasing the number of people who do not migrate but are more deeply involved in areas than tourists.

Hida, Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, launched a fan club for the city in 2017. Members receive discounts at local stores and hotels.

