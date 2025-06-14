Akazawa Vows to Work toward Japan-U.S. Trade Agreement

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said Friday that he will continue to work vigorously to allow Japanese and U.S. leaders to reach a trade agreement shortly.

"We had very in-depth discussions," Akazawa, economic revitalization minister, told reporters after his sixth round of tariff talks with U.S. officials in Washington.

He said that the two sides have explored the possibility that Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump will reach an agreement on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Canada next week.

Akazawa met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for some 70 minutes and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for about 45 minutes.

The latest round took place "in a very important timing" just before a meeting between the two countries' leaders, Akazawa said.

