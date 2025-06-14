Nippon Steel Says It Will Fully Acquire U.S. Steel

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. will acquire all common shares in United States Steel Corp., officials at the Japanese steelmaker said Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump revoked his predecessor's decision that blocked the takeover.

Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel said in a statement that Trump has approved their "historic partnership," a year and a half after the 14-billion-dollar deal was first announced.

The firms will issue a "golden share" to the U.S. government under a national security agreement, giving it veto rights over important decisions such as board appointments and mergers.

Trump on Friday issued an executive order overturning former President Joe Biden's decision that blocked the sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel.

The golden share will allow the U.S. government to exercise influence over U.S. Steel after the acquisition by Nippon Steel. Trump has emphasized that the Pittsburgh-based company would be under U.S. control.

