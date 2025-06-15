Japanese Director Aoki's "ChaO" Wins French Anime Award

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese director Yasuhiro Aoki's "ChaO" won the Jury Award in the feature films category at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in southeastern France on Saturday.

"ChaO" is a romance story between an office worker and a mermaid princess in a future society where humans and mermaids coexist.

The film stars two actors Ouji Suzuka, who voices the office worker, and Anna Yamada, who plays the role of the mermaid princess. It is scheduled to hit the screen in Japan in August.

"Dandelion's Odyssey," a French-Belgian film directed by Momoko Seto, a Tokyo native who is based mainly in France, got the Paul Grimault Award, a special award for a feature film.

In the short films category, Japanese director Ryo Orisaka's "The Graffiti" received the Off-Limits Award, which recognizes films that explore experimental or unconventional anime techniques.

