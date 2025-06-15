Akazawa, Lutnick Speak by Phone over U.S. Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick spoke by phone for about 30 minutes in the United States on Saturday to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, the Japanese government said Sunday.

Akazawa and Lutnick held very in-depth discussions to reach an agreement possibly at a meeting of the two countries' leaders on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit set to start Monday in Canada, the Japanese government said.

In Washington on Friday, the Japanese economic revitalization minister met in person with Lutnick and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent separately for the sixth round of tariff negotiations between the two countries.

