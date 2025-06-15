Ishiba Leaves for Canada for G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba left for Kananaskis, western Canada, on Sunday for a summit of leaders from the Group of Seven leading industrialized countries set for Monday and Tuesday.

Ishiba, the leader of the only G-7 member in Asia, plans to stress the need to keep vigilant on China's increased military activities in discussions on the Indo-Pacific.

Speaking to reporters at his official residence before departure, Ishiba said, "I want to speak frankly about the increasingly severe international situation, the global economy, security and emerging technologies."

Referring to a planned meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G-7 summit, Ishiba said, "I'll make every effort to reach an agreement that benefits both Japan and the United States" in tariff negotiations.

Ishiba also plans to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy separately.

